Angela Bassett makes history at Golden Globes with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever win

Angela Bassett made history when she became the first individual actor to win a major award for a Marvel film at the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

In doing so, she defeated Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dolly De Leon, and Carey Mulligan.

In her acceptance speech, the actress paid tribute to her late co-star Chadwick Boseman and spoke about how the cast and crew of Wakanda Forever came together after his passing in August 2020.

"We mourned, we loved, we healed and we were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman," she said. "We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is part of his legacy he helped lead us to, we showed the world what black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera."

Bassett also applauded Marvel fans, thanking them for "embracing these characters and showing us so much love".

"We just made history with this nomination and with this award. It belongs to all of you and all of us," she added.

Bassett previously shared the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards with her Black Panther ensemble, which also included Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright.

The accolade marks Bassett's second Golden Globe - she won for her portrayal of Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It in 1994.