Woody Harrelson to star in Project Artemis

Woody Harrelson has been cast in 'Project Artemis'.

The 61-year-old star joins an ensemble led by Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum in the Apple film set during the space race in the 1960s.

Plot details have not been revealed but other cast members include Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Nick Dillenburg and Christian Zuber.

Greg Berlanti is directing the movie that has been written by Rose Gilroy. He replaced Jason Bateman last year after the filmmaker amicably stepped down from the project.

Scarlett is producing alongside Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn for These Pictures and Sarah Schechter for Berlanti Productions. Robert Dohrmann is serving as executive producer.

Chris Evans had been due to star in the film but was replaced by Tatum as the project clashed with two of his other movies, 'Pain Hustlers' and 'Big Red One'.

Lia said: "We are thrilled to welcome Greg Berlanti and Channing Tatum to 'Project Artemis'. Greg’s passion for character and storytelling has driven his decades-long career in film and TV. We couldn’t be more excited for him to lead our team on this journey. We have been huge fans of Channing’s for a long time and are so honoured to finally have the opportunity to work with him."

Meanwhile, Woody is set to star in the movie 'Suncoast' with Laura Linney and Nico Parker.

The film will be written and directed by Laura Chinn and is inspired by Chinn's own life experience from the early 2000s. It follows a teenager (Parker) who lives with her strong-willed mother (Linney) and must take their brother to live in a specialised facility.

While there, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) amid protests surrounding controversial medical cases.