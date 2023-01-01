Prince Harry denounces claim he bragged about killing 25 people in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has denied boasting about killing 25 people during his time in Afghanistan in his memoir Spare.



During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, the Duke of Sussex responded to backlash over what he revealed about his military career in Spare.



"Without a doubt, the most dangerous lie that they have told is that I somehow boasted about the number of people that I killed in Afghanistan," the 38-year-old said in a preview teaser. "If I heard anyone boasting about that kind of thing, I would be angry. But it's a lie. Hopefully, now that the book is out, people will be able to see the context."



The British royal insisted that the way the media covered that portion of his memoir was "dangerous" and "very disturbing", with him claiming that they removed the context to make him sound boastful.



"It's really troubling and very disturbing that they can get away with it," he stated. "They had the context. It wasn't like, 'Here's just one line.' They had the whole section, they ripped it away and just said, 'Here it is. He's boasting on this'... And that's dangerous."



Continuing, the Prince remarked, "My words are not dangerous, but the spin of my words are very dangerous."



Harry enlisted in the British Army in 2005 and served for 10 years. His stint included two tours of duty in Afghanistan.



Spare was released on Tuesday.