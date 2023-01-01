Jerrod Carmichael roasts Tom Cruise and Scientology during Golden Globes

Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael mocked Tom Cruise and the Church of Scientology during the awards show on Tuesday.

As the actor/comedian appeared onstage to introduce presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, he made a dig about their Top Gun: Maverick co-star Cruise and his religion.

"Hey guys, backstage I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned," he said, holding three statuettes. "I'm just a host briefly, or whatever, but I have a pitch I think. Maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige."

The joke, which was met with shock from the audience, referenced the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Shelly Miscavige has allegedly not been seen in public since 2007.

Former Scientologist and outspoken critic Leah Remini shared Carmichael's joke on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you, Jerrod Carmichael! Where is Shelly??"

Remini filed a missing persons report regarding Miscavige in 2013 but the Los Angeles police closed the case after locating her and stating she was not actually missing.

Cruise returned his three Golden Globes in 2021 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organises the show, came under fire for having no Black members at the time.

Carmichael also roasted the HFPA over its diversity problem at the top of his opening monologue.

"I'm here because I'm Black," Carmichael bluntly said. "I'll catch everyone in the room up. This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which I won't say they were a racist organisation, but they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died (in May 2020). So do with that information what you will."