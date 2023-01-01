Glen Powell assures fans his Captain Planet movie is still in development

Glen Powell has insisted there is still hope for his Captain Planet movie.

In 2016, it was announced that the Top Gun: Maverick star would co-write and star in a movie adaptation of the Captain Planet animated TV series, with Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions set to produce.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight for a new interview, the Set It Up star addressed concern over the film's lack of progress.

"I think those conversations will be happening shortly," Powell said about greenlighting the project. "I know DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I'm super passionate about it. I think it could be great... I want that one to work. I'd love to play that superhero."

However, he acknowledged that the Captain Planet team were waiting on Warner Bros. and seeing "where all the superhero stuff kind of lands there" following the company's massive overhaul late last year.

Captain Planet and the Planeteers ran from 1990 to 1992 and followed five teenagers from around the world who each had a magical ring. When their powers combined, they could summon Captain Planet, who helped protect Earth from environmental peril.