Prince Harry admits to 'fact-checking' The Crown

Prince Harry has admitted he "fact-checks" while watching Netflix TV show The Crown.



During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday, the British royal was asked whether he watches the drama series, which depicts the reign of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.



"Yes, I have actually watched The Crown," the 38-year-old revealed, before suggesting he was up-to-date with all five seasons. "The older stuff and the more recent stuff."



Host Colbert then asked Harry if he did any "fact-checking" while watching the show, to which the royal pretended to get out a pad and jot down notes, prompting laughter from the audience.



"Yes, I do actually," he confessed before laughing. "Which, by the way, is another reason why it's so important that history has it right."



The Duke of Sussex first admitted to watching The Crown in an interview with James Corden in February 2021. He explained at the time that he feels "more comfortable" watching the series than seeing false news about him or his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.



"They don't pretend to be news - it's fictional, but it's loosely based on the truth," he said. "It gives you a rough idea about what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else - what can come from that.



"I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. That is obviously fiction - take it how you will - but this is being reported on as fact because it's supposedly news. I have a real issue with that."



In The Crown's fifth season, Harry was portrayed by young actors Will Powell and Teddy Hawley, while Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki played his parents, King Charles III and Princess Diana.