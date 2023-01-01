Everything Everywhere At All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead SAG Award nominees

Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees.



On Wednesday, the multiverse comedy-drama scored five SAG nominations, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.



The Banshees of Inisherin also scored five, including the coveted ensemble award. The film's individual nominees were Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.



The SAG nominations were announced by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson on social media on Wednesday, hours after Farrell, Yeoh and Quan won prizes for their performances at the Golden Globes.



To win the best actor SAG, Farrell must beat Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Bill Nighy (Living) and Adam Sandler (Hustle), while Yeoh must outshine Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till) to score best actress.



The remaining nominees for the ensemble prize include The Fabelmans, Babylon and Women Talking.



Over in the television categories, Ozark scored four nominations, including best ensemble and individual nods for Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner.



Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, Only Murders in the Building and The White Lotus were also multiple nominees.



The 2023 SAG Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on 26 February and be broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel.







The full list of nominees:







Movies







Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:



Babylon



The Banshees of Inisherin



Everything Everywhere All at Once



The Fabelmans



Women Talking







Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:



Cate Blanchett - Tár



Viola Davis - The Woman King



Ana de Armas - Blonde



Danielle Deadwyler - Till



Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once







Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:



Austin Butler - Elvis



Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin



Brendan Fraser - The Whale



Bill Nighy - Living



Adam Sandler - Hustle







Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:



Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Hong Chau - The Whale



Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin



Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once







Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:



Paul Dano - The Fabelmans



Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin



Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin



Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse







Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:



Avatar: The Way of Water



The Batman



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Top Gun: Maverick



The Woman King







Television







Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:



Better Call Saul



The Crown



Ozark



Severance



The White Lotus







Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:



Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus



Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown



Julia Garner - Ozark



Laura Linney - Ozark



Zendaya - Euphoria







Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:



Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul



Jason Bateman - Ozark



Jeff Bridges - The Old Man



Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul



Adam Scott - Severance







Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:



Abbott Elementary



Barry



The Bear



Hacks



Only Murders in the Building







Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:



Christina Applegate - Dead to Me



Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel



Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary



Jenna Ortega - Wednesday



Jean Smart - Hacks







Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:



Anthony Carrigan - Barry



Bill Hader - Barry



Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building



Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building



Jeremy Allen White - The Bear







Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:



Steve Carell - The Patient



Taron Edgerton - Black Bird



Sam Elliott - 1883



Paul Walter Houser - Black Bird



Evan Peters - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story







Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:



Emily Blunt - The English



Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy



Julia Garner - Inventing Anna



Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story



Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout







Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:



Andor



The Boys



House of the Dragon



The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power



Stranger Things