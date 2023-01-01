NEWS

Everything Everywhere At All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead SAG Award nominees

Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees of Inisherin lead the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominees.

On Wednesday, the multiverse comedy-drama scored five SAG nominations, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

The Banshees of Inisherin also scored five, including the coveted ensemble award. The film's individual nominees were Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan.

The SAG nominations were announced by Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson on social media on Wednesday, hours after Farrell, Yeoh and Quan won prizes for their performances at the Golden Globes.

To win the best actor SAG, Farrell must beat Austin Butler (Elvis), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Bill Nighy (Living) and Adam Sandler (Hustle), while Yeoh must outshine Cate Blanchett (Tár), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armas (Blonde) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till) to score best actress.

The remaining nominees for the ensemble prize include The Fabelmans, Babylon and Women Talking.

Over in the television categories, Ozark scored four nominations, including best ensemble and individual nods for Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner.

Abbott Elementary, Better Call Saul, Only Murders in the Building and The White Lotus were also multiple nominees.

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on 26 February and be broadcast on Netflix's YouTube channel.



The full list of nominees:



Movies



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Bill Nighy - Living

Adam Sandler - Hustle



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Paul Dano - The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King



Television



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Julia Garner - Ozark

Laura Linney - Ozark

Zendaya - Euphoria



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Bill Hader - Barry

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Steve Carell - The Patient

Taron Edgerton - Black Bird

Sam Elliott - 1883

Paul Walter Houser - Black Bird

Evan Peters - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

Emily Blunt - The English

Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy

Julia Garner - Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

