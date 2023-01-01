Michael Flatley diagnosed with 'aggressive' form of cancer

Riverdance star Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of cancer.

On Wednesday, a representative for the Irish dance icon announced that he had recently undergone surgery to treat the disease.

"Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," they wrote on Instagram. "He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors. No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you."

The spokesperson didn't detail the type of cancer Michael is battling.

Back in 2003, the Lord of the Dance lead was treated for a malignant melanoma after a viewer spotted the signs when he made a TV appearance.

"I was diagnosed with skin cancer myself and it was a very scary time. I sympathise with anybody who is lying on that bed and facing the uncertainty of the future. It can be a frightening place," he told the Irish Independent in 2021. "It was a malignant melanoma that I was diagnosed with. It was around 2003 and it was purely by chance that it was noticed."

Michael, 64, retired from performing in 2016.