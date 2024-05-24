William H. Macy cast in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

William H. Macy has joined the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes cast.



The Shameless actor has signed on to star alongside Owen Teague, Peter Macon, and Freya Allan in 20th Century Studios' latest addition to the Planet of the Apes franchise, according to Deadline.



With a release date of 24 May 2024, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will follow on from the franchise's most recent reboot trilogy. The trilogy began in 2011 with Rise of the Planet of the Apes, continued in 2014 with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and concluded in 2017 with War for the Planet of the Apes.



According to Kingdom's logline, the film will be set "many years" after the events of the 2017 film, which ended with the death of intelligent ape leader Caesar, played by Andy Serkis via motion capture, and the dwindling of humanity.



Macy's character in the upcoming film has not yet been revealed.



Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Welda'abzgi have also been confirmed to round out the cast.



The Maze Runner's Wes Ball has signed on to direct Kingdom from a screenplay by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison.



Principal photography began in October 2022 at Disney Studios Australia in Sydney.