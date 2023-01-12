Margot Robbie found Babylon 'liberating'

Margot Robbie found filming 'Babylon' "liberating".



The 32-year-old actress portrays wild silent movie star Nellie LaRoy in Damien Chazelle's new film and she admitted it was "madness" on set every day shooting the epic, which looks at how the screen icons of the time adapted to talking pictures amid a backdrop of Hollywood excess.



Speaking at the London premiere of the movie on Thursday (12.01.23) night, she said: "I was allowed to do absolutely anything and it was just so liberating… it was just madness every day on set."



Margot admitted she'd love to see how films were made back in the 1920s because the antics depicted in the film were so cavalier.



She told Sky News: "It was a different ball game. I would loved to have seen moviemaking back then, it seemed like there were no rules and it was just madness."



While Margot has previously admitted a drunken kiss between Nellie and Brad Pitt's character Jack Conrad was improvised, she insisted most of everything else that features in the wild pool party scene was already written.



She said: "It was of the best dialogue I had ever read, and the best sequences, truly - you could improvise for fun but the script was so stunning."



The Australian actress recently admitted the film was the "craziest" of her career, and even topped the excesses of 'The Wolf of Wall Street', which she never expected to happen.



She said: "I remember being on set and thinking, 'I'll never be in a film as crazy as this ever again.' And then I made 'Babylon'.



"There's a dizzying amount of debauchery. One of the most disturbing, chaotic scenes I've ever witnessed is in this film, and it involves a fight with a snake.



"I won't tell you who wins or loses that fight but, trust me, it's insane."



Margot's alter ego is inspired by the troubled Clara Bow, the original It Girl who scandalised the US by being open about her sexual desires during the 1920s, and the actress insists that she was willing to behave recklessly to stay true to her character.



The 'Amsterdam' star said: "I'd feel embarrassed if it was me, but it's all her."