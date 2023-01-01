Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and John Travolta lead tributes to Lisa Marie Presley

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and John Travolta have paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her death on Thursday.



Lisa Marie, the sole child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. A statement released by her mother later that day revealed Lisa Marie had died in hospital.



Following the news, Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson took to Instagram to mourn the loss of Lisa Marie.



"We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley. Absolutely broken…" they wrote in a joint statement on Hanks's account.



Hanks recently worked with Lisa Marie and the Presley family on Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic about the King of Rock and Roll. Lisa Marie and Priscilla attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday to support the film, in which Hanks played Colonel Tom Parker.



On Wilson's account, the singer/actress shared pictures of her and Hanks with Priscilla, Lisa Marie and her daughter Riley Keough at Elvis promotional events.



"Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight," she began in the caption. "Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad.



"A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength."



Elsewhere, Travolta wrote on Instagram, "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."



And LeAnn Rimes expressed her condolences on Twitter, referencing Lisa Marie's tragic loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, in 2020.



"How heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years," she wrote.



Meanwhile, Pink called Lisa Marie "one of a kind" and "funny as s**t", adding, "My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend."



Lisa is survived by her mother and three daughters; Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley.