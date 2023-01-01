Frankie Muniz to become full-time NASCAR driver

Frankie Muniz has announced a career shift from acting to racing.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the Malcolm in the Middle star revealed that he has signed on to drive the No 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing, and hopes to win an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023.

"Finally making my dream a reality, this one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams," Frankie wrote, captioning a montage of himself racing and talking about the sport. "Excited for this opportunity with Rette Jones Racing, Ford, and our partners to go full time racing for an ARCA National Series Championship in 2023."

The actor also issued a statement to ARCA Racing about his career move.

"Ever since childhood, it's been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR," he explained. "I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and reinvent yourself."

After pursuing racing as a hobby for the past two decades, Frankie is set to make his professional debut on 18 February at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Frankie and his wife Paige welcomed a son named Mauz in March 2021.