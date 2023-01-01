Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to latest sexual offence charges

Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty to seven more sexual offence charges in court on Friday.



The American Beauty actor appeared in London's Southwark Crown Court via videolink on Friday to enter a plea in relation to the additional charges brought against him in November.



The 63-year-old pleaded not guilty to three counts of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.



The charges relate to one man and incidents which allegedly took place between 2001 and 2004.



Previously, in June, the House of Cards actor was charged with five sex offences - four counts of sexual assault as well as one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. These charges related to alleged incidents in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013 involving three men now in their 30s and 40s.



Spacey pleaded not guilty to those five counts back in July.



On Friday, it was agreed that all 12 charges should be addressed in one trial rather than two separate ones. The trial is slated to begin on 6 June and is expected to last around four weeks.



Spacey remains on unconditional bail until the trial.



The Oscar-winning actor fell from grace in late 2017 when Rent star Anthony Rapp claimed he had made sexual advances toward him when he was only 14 years old.



In October, following a trial in New York, a jury concluded that Spacey did not molest Rapp and was not liable for any damages.