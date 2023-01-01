Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood breaks silence following her death

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood is focusing on their twin daughters following the singer's death.



The 54-year-old was rushed to hospital on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at home in Calabasas, California and she died later that day.



Joe Yanny, the attorney for Lisa Marie's fourth husband Michael, revealed the guitarist is focusing on their 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley.



"Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way," Yanny told Entertainment Tonight. "Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now."



He added that Michael's prayers are with Lisa Marie's mother Priscilla and the rest of the Presley family.



Lisa Marie, the sole child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, was married to Michael between 2006 and 2016. They went through a tumultuous and sensational custody battle following their divorce and eventually agreed to joint custody of the twins.



Lisa Marie was previously married to musician Danny Keough between 1988 and 1994, Michael Jackson between 1994 and 1996, and Nicolas Cage for three months in 2002.



She had two children with Danny - Riley and Benjamin. Their son died by suicide in July 2020 at the age of 27.