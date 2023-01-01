Ezra Miller pleads guilty to trespassing in Vermont

Ezra Miller was given a year's probation after pleading guilty to unlawful trespass in court on Friday.

The Justice League actor, who uses they/them pronouns, appeared in Bennington County Superior Criminal Court in Vermont on Friday and pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of unlawful trespass.

Miller was initially slapped with three charges for allegedly breaking into a Stamford home in May and stealing three bottles of alcohol while the residents were out. They accepted a plea deal in the case and the burglary and petit larceny charges were dismissed in exchange for them pleading guilty to unlawful trespass.

According to Deadline, the 30-year-old was fined $500 (£409), given an 80-90-day suspended sentence and a year's probation.

"You'll be on administrative probation for one year for the unlawful trespass that you'll be pleading guilty to. If you complete that probation successfully and the probation is closed and discharged, count 1 (burglary) will remain dismissed," Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady told the actor.

Following the hearing, Miller's attorney Lisa B. Shelkrot said in a statement, "Ezra Miller pled guilty this morning to a misdemeanour unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the conditions imposed by the court. Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health."

The embattled star hit headlines throughout 2022 as a result of their erratic behaviour. They were arrested twice in Hawaii, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault.

Miller apologised for their behaviour in August and announced that they were undergoing treatment for "complex mental health issues" following a period of "intense crisis".