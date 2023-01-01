Tori Spelling's daughter hospitalised after suffering severe migraine attack

Tori Spelling's daughter Stella McDermott is recovering at home after suffering a severe migraine attack.

Last week, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress posted a photo of Stella, 14, lying in a hospital bed.

Returning to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Tori shared that her second child with husband Dean McDermott had been diagnosed with hemiplegic migraine and was "feeling much better".

"She is home and feeling much better. At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine," she wrote alongside a photo of Stella cuddling a dog. "It's a condition that affects one side of the body... Signs of a hemiplegic migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness and numbness on one half of the body."

Despite suffering from migraines herself, Tori noted that she had "no idea" about hemiplegic migraine.

"Grateful to everyone at the ER. They were amazing and took great loving care of her," the 49-year-old added.