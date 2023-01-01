Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win big at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took home three awards at the 2023 CCAs.



At the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards held on Sunday night, Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert shared the awards for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for their collaborative work on the film.



Everything Everywhere All At Once was also named Best Picture at the ceremony.



Paul Rogers won the award for Best Editing on the movie, and Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Waymond Wang.



Five awards were given out to the Everything Everywhere All At Once team in total, making it the most-awarded film at this year’s CCAs.



Better Call Saul was the 2023 Critics Choice Awards’ most-awarded television series, with star Bob Odenkirk taking home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, cast member Giancarlo Esposito winning Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and the show itself being named Best Drama Series.







The full winner’s list includes:







Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Original Screenplay - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Adapted Screenplay - Sarah Polley, Women Talking



Best Editing - Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Cinematography - Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick



Best Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water



Best Production Design - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, Babylon



Best Costume Design - Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Best Hair and Makeup - Elvis



Best Score - Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár



Best Song - Naatu Naatu, RRR



Best Actor - Brendan Fraser, The Whale



Best Actress - Cate Blanchett, Tár



Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Supporting Actress - Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Best Young Actor or Actress - Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans



Best Acting Ensemble - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery



Best Comedy - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery



Best Animated Feature - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio



Best Foreign Language Film - RRR



Best TV Movie - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story



Best Limited Series - The Dropout



Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story



Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout



Best Supporting Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird



Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story



Best Drama Series - Better Call Saul



Best Actor in a Drama Series - Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul



Best Actress in a Drama Series - Zendaya, Euphoria



Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul



Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus



Best Comedy Series - Abbott Elementary



Best Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart, Hacks



Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear



Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Henry Winkler, Barry



Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary



Best Animated Series - Harley Quinn



Best Foreign Language Series - Pachinko



Best Talk Show - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver



Best Comedy Special - Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special