Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win big at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took home three awards at the 2023 CCAs.
At the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards held on Sunday night, Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert shared the awards for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for their collaborative work on the film.
Everything Everywhere All At Once was also named Best Picture at the ceremony.
Paul Rogers won the award for Best Editing on the movie, and Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Waymond Wang.
Five awards were given out to the Everything Everywhere All At Once team in total, making it the most-awarded film at this year’s CCAs.
Better Call Saul was the 2023 Critics Choice Awards’ most-awarded television series, with star Bob Odenkirk taking home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, cast member Giancarlo Esposito winning Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and the show itself being named Best Drama Series.
The full winner’s list includes:
Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Original Screenplay - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Adapted Screenplay - Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Best Editing - Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Cinematography - Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water
Best Production Design - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, Babylon
Best Costume Design - Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Hair and Makeup - Elvis
Best Score - Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár
Best Song - Naatu Naatu, RRR
Best Actor - Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Best Actress - Cate Blanchett, Tár
Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actress - Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Best Young Actor or Actress - Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans
Best Acting Ensemble - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Comedy - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Animated Feature - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Foreign Language Film - RRR
Best TV Movie - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Limited Series - The Dropout
Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Best Drama Series - Better Call Saul
Best Actor in a Drama Series - Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Best Actress in a Drama Series - Zendaya, Euphoria
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series - Abbott Elementary
Best Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Animated Series - Harley Quinn
Best Foreign Language Series - Pachinko
Best Talk Show - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Comedy Special - Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special