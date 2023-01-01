NEWS

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win big at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took home three awards at the 2023 CCAs.

At the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards held on Sunday night, Everything Everywhere All At Once directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert shared the awards for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for their collaborative work on the film.

Everything Everywhere All At Once was also named Best Picture at the ceremony.

Paul Rogers won the award for Best Editing on the movie, and Ke Huy Quan won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Waymond Wang.

Five awards were given out to the Everything Everywhere All At Once team in total, making it the most-awarded film at this year’s CCAs.

Better Call Saul was the 2023 Critics Choice Awards’ most-awarded television series, with star Bob Odenkirk taking home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, cast member Giancarlo Esposito winning Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and the show itself being named Best Drama Series.



The full winner’s list includes:



Best Picture - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Director - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Original Screenplay - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Adapted Screenplay - Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best Editing - Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Cinematography - Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water

Best Production Design - Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Best Costume Design - Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Hair and Makeup - Elvis

Best Score - Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár

Best Song - Naatu Naatu, RRR

Best Actor - Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best Actress - Cate Blanchett, Tár

Best Supporting Actor - Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Supporting Actress - Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Young Actor or Actress - Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Best Acting Ensemble - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Comedy - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Animated Feature - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Foreign Language Film - RRR

Best TV Movie - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Limited Series - The Dropout

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series - Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Drama Series - Better Call Saul

Best Actor in a Drama Series - Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Best Actress in a Drama Series - Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series - Abbott Elementary

Best Actor in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Animated Series - Harley Quinn

Best Foreign Language Series - Pachinko

Best Talk Show - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Special - Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

