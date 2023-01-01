Richard E Grant tapped to host 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Richard E Grant has been set as the host of the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.



Deadline announced on Sunday the Persuasion star had signed on as this year’s BAFTA Film Awards host, taking over from last year’s host Rebel Wilson.



Richard commented of the gig in a statement, “I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films.”



The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards have been scheduled for 19 February this year at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London. BBCOne and iPlayer have acquired the right to broadcast the ceremony in the United Kingdom.



While the ceremony has been pre-recorded and broadcast with a delay in previous years, the 2023 awards show has been announced as the first BAFTA Film Awards to offer a live broadcast of the final four category winner announcements.



After the longlists for this year’s nominations were published on 6 January, the British Academy has set 19 January to reveal the nominations themselves.



A behind-the-scenes stream titled The BAFTA Studio has also been launched for this year’s ceremony, with British presenter Alison Hammond onboard to host. The awards body has revealed the stream would “give viewers at home an Access-All-Areas experience” to the event.



Film critic Ali Plumb and presenter Vick Hope have agreed to host the BAFTA red carpet.