Brendan Fraser brought to tears by Critics Choice Awards win

Brendan Fraser was reduced to tears by his Best Actor win at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

The star won the prize for his portrayal of a depressed morbidly obese estranged dad in The Whale - a performance that has been hailed as an incredible comeback after years in the Hollywood wilderness.

After he was announced as the winner, Brendan burst into tears, hugged and kissed his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore, and also embraced the film's writer Samuel D. Hunter and co-star Sadie Sink.

Explaining why the victory meant so much to him, Brendan said: "This movie, The Whale, it's about love, redemption. It's about finding the light in a dark place and I'm so lucky to have worked with an ensemble that is incredible... (actress) Hong Chau, who should have her own movie based on every character she's ever played. And Sadie Sink, she is incredible. Who are you? It took me 32 years to get here. Your talent. (Co-star) Ty Simpkins. You won every day. Sam Hunter, you're my lighthouse."

The 54-year-old also thanked director Darren Aronofsky for resurrecting his career long after his heyday as an action heartthrob in the early 2000s.

"And Darren Aronofsky... I was in the wilderness," he added. "I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs. But you found me. And like all best directors, you merely just showed me where to go to get to where I needed to be...If you struggle with obesity or you feel like you are in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen."

The delight at Brendan's win was widespread - as when he ended his speech he was cheered to the rafters at The Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.