Cate Blanchett calls for televised Hollywood awards shows to be scrapped

Cate Blanchett called for the end of televised awards shows while accepting a prize at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.



The Australian actress took home the prize for Best Actress for her performance as a conductor in Tár at the ceremony staged in Los Angeles, beating out the likes of The Woman King's Viola Davis, Till's Danielle Deadwyler, Babylon's Margot Robbie, The Fabelman's Michelle Williams, and Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh.



But during her speech, Cate took to the opportunity to criticise glitzy prizegivings - claiming that too many great performances go unheralded.



Noting that the award was "arbitrary, considering how many extraordinary performances" were given by women in the past year, she went on to list some of the stars that were not nominated - including To Leslie's Andrea Riseborough.



Suggesting major changes in how Hollywood honours stars, the 53-year-old added: "I would love it if we would just change this whole f**king structure. It's like what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here. Why don't we just say there was a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another?"



Cate continued, "And stop the televised horse race of it all. Because, can I tell you, every single woman with a television, film, advertising, tampon commercials - whatever - you're all out there doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually. So, thank you. I share this with you all."



Despite her complaint, the actress now has four Critics Choice Awards. She has also won two Oscars and is among the favourites to bag a third for Tár.