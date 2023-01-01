Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Screen icon Gina Lollobrigida has died.

Editors at Italian news agency ANSA reported that the actress passed away on Monday. She was 95.

Born Luigia Lollobrigida, the Subiaco-born star launched her career in the early 1950s, with her performance in 1953's Bread, Love and Dreams catapulting her to fame.

Gina also appeared in The Wayward Wife and Woman of Rome as well as French films like 1952's Beauties of the Night.

As for English-language projects, the actress appeared opposite Humphrey Bogart in John Huston's Beat the Devil, alongside Errol Flynn in Crossed Swords, and in the romantic comedy Come September, which also featured Rock Hudson and Bobby Darin.

Considered to be one of the most sought-after European actresses in the '50s and '60s and an international sex symbol, Gina pursued a career in photojournalism in the 1970s, with her subjects including celebrities such as Paul Newman and Audrey Hepburn, among others.

The film legend was married to Milko Škofic from 1949 until 1971, with the couple sharing son Andrea Milko.

Between 2006 and 2013, Gina was in a relationship with Spanish businessman, Javier Rigau y Rafols.