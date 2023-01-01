Kim Kardashian throws epic Hello Kitty-themed birthday for Chicago West

Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter Chicago West's fifth birthday with a Hello Kitty-themed party over the weekend.



The SKIMS founder took to Instagram on Sunday to share snaps of the event, with the décor including Hello Kitty motifs, pink balloons, and a necklace that read "Chi".



There was also a slime-making station, a table for decorating ceramics, face painting, a ball pit, and a variety of themed foods and desserts.



"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can't believe you're 5!" Kim wrote alongside a photo of herself and her third child. "I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!"



In addition, Khloé Kardashian shared a video of Chicago blowing out her birthday candles.



The video also featured Chicago's siblings North, nine, Saint, seven, and three-year-old Psalm, along with grandma Kris Jenner, all joining in on the celebration.



Kim's ex-husband Kanye West, the father of her children, didn't appear to be at the bash.