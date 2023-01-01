Christina Applegate attends first awards show since multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Christina Applegate attended her first awards ceremony since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) on Sunday.

The former Married... with Children star stepped out at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles with her 11-year-old daughter, Sadie Grace LeNoble, for the 2023 Critics Choice Awards.

Applegate was nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Jen Harding in the Netflix series Dead to Me, but lost out to Jean Smart from Hacks.

The 51-year-old announced that she would be at the prizegiving a few days prior.

"So this Sunday will be the first awards show I have been to since 2019. And the first since MS. NERVOUS," she tweeted on Thursday. "But grateful to the @CriticsChoice for including me."

Two years ago, Applegate disclosed her MS diagnosis on Twitter and admitted it had been "a tough road".

"As one of my friends that has MS said, 'We wake up and take the indicated action,'" she wrote. "And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo."

Despite her diagnosis, the Samantha Who? star - who was seen walking with a silver cane at the awards show - has been open about her health issues and ambition to finish filming Dead to Me.

The third and final season of the dark comedy premiered in November.