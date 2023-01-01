Rachel Zegler begs paparazzi to stop following her in New York City

Rachel Zegler has admitted she is "afraid" of paparazzi in New York City.

The West Side Story actress recently took to Twitter to post a video in which she begged photographers to stop attempting to follow her each day.

Rachel pointed out that she wears the same grey coat all the time, and doubts many people will be interested in seeing near identical snaps of her online.

"Dear paparazzi in NYC, I am literally always wearing this coat. Is it that interesting?" she asked. "I really appreciate you all being nice to me, mostly because I'm afraid to tell you no because you're a bunch of men and I am a woman alone in New York City, but I am literally always wearing this. I am always going to be wearing this if it's winter in New York. I am always going to be wearing this jacket with jeans and some form of heeled shoe. It's never going to be anything different."

To conclude, Rachel begged photographers to reconsider pursuing her all of the time.

"I hope you make a lot of money for your photos," the 21-year-old continued, before adding jokingly: "I don't think you will because I'm not J.Lo!"