Jeremy Clarkson 'really sorry' for 'disgraceful' column about Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Jeremy Clarkson has issued an apology to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex over a "disgraceful" column he wrote.

In December, the TV presenter penned an article for The Sun in which he claimed he "hated" Meghan on a "cellular level" amid the release of her and her husband Harry's Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

Following outrage online and thousands of complaints to the press regulator, Jeremy's column was removed the outlet's website, with editors issuing an apology.

And on Monday, Jeremy posted a lengthy statement to Instagram in which he insisted he was "profoundly sorry" for his controversial comments.

"One of the strange things I've noticed in recent times is that whenever an MP or a well-known person is asked to apologise for something, no matter how heartfelt or profound that apology may be, it's never enough for the people who called for it in the first place," he began. "So I'm going to try and buck the trend this morning with an apology for the things I said in a Sun column recently about Meghan Markle. I really am sorry. All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head. This is me putting my hands up. It's a mea culpa with bells on."

Jeremy went on to maintain that he's not sexist and "abhors violence against women".

He also noted that bosses at ITV and Amazon Studios, for whom he hosts several TV shows, were "incandescent" about the column, and claimed that he had emailed Harry and Meghan personally to apologise.

"I therefore wrote to everyone who works with me saying how sorry I was and then on Christmas morning, I emailed Harry and Meghan in California to apologise to them too," the 62-year-old continued. "I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I'd used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry."

To conclude, Jeremy asserted that he will "try" to be "interesting and vigilant" from now on.

Harry and Meghan are yet to officially respond to the apology.