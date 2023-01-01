Jason Blum broke 'cardinal rule' for M3GAN sequel

Jason Blum has admitted 'M3GAN' convinced him to break his "cardinal rule" on sequels.

The Blumhouse boss produced the hit horror - which follows an AI doll who develops chilling self awareness - has reflected on his decision to consider a follow-up much "earlier" than he would normally do so.

He told Variety: "After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work. So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released.

"I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do."

He teased that it is "too soon to say" whether or not the sequel will be called 'MEG4N'.

On the subject of the title, Blum - who dressed as the character for the film's Los Angeles premiere last month noted that studio Atomic Monster pitched the style and admitted "every detail matters".

He added: "The title treatment was from Atomic Monster. It came to us with that title, with the 3 for an 'e'. It’s all important.

"When you get something to connect with culture, it’s very tricky. It happens so rarely. Every detail matters. You never know what actually did it, but the title certainly played a part."

Meanwhile, Blum pointed out that "every detail" of the titular character had to be planned out precisely to make sure the creepy doll clicked with film fans.

He said: "The way you stick the landing is you don’t start prepping your movie until you know exactly every detail of what M3GAN is going to look like, how you’re going to shoot her.

"We’ve made mistakes in the past where we have some kind of monster in a movie and we start prepping before the monster is worked out.

"We learned from those mistakes, so I didn’t want to spend any money on the movie until we knew exactly how we were going to do M3GAN. Special effects go wrong when they are rushed."