Jenna Dewan struggles not to be 'dance mom' at daughter's competitions

Jenna Dewan finds it hard not to be a "dance mom" at her daughter Everly Tatum's competitions.



During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, the former backup dancer and Step Up star discussed how her nine-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, has taken up Irish dancing.



However, Jenna admitted that she sometimes wants to offer Everly some pointers.



"Evie's amazing. But there are moments where I want to tell her to point her foot, but I can't, because you're the mom telling her what to do," she smiled. "In the back of my mind, I'm going, 'But I do this for a living! There are some critiques that I can give you. I'm a good resource!'"



Yet, Jenna insisted that Everly "doesn't want to hear" her feedback and is content with having her "own experience".



Elsewhere in the chat, the World of Dance host noted that her first child became obsessed with Irish dancing after trying out several other dance styles.



"We watched Riverdance. I showed her Riverdance videos. She looked at me and in all honesty was like, 'I want to do this, find me a dance class.' We had done ballet, tap... it wasn't looking good. She started classes and became obsessed," the 42-year-old smiled.