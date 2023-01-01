Sally Field to receive Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award

Sally Field has been named as the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award honouree.

SAG-AFRA announced in a Tuesday press release they have named the Lincoln star as this year’s recipient of their Life Achievement Award.

The 58th annual SAG Life Achievement Award has been set to be presented during the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held on 26 February this year at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Netflix’s YouTube channel has acquired the rights to stream the ceremony live at 5pm Pacific Time.

“Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character. I joyfully watched her early career when she portrayed Gidget and the Flying Nun and then, in ever more challenging roles, as Sybil and Norma Rae,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said of the honouree in a statement. “She never stopped being extraordinary, including as recently as Winning Time in which she was simply sublime as Jessie Buss.”

Fran continued, “She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity - she just connects. That’s part of why she has sustained her massive fandom and incredibly rich and layered career.

“Sally is a massive star with a working actor’s ethos - just keep doing the work, being as good as you can. Every stage of an actor’s life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working.”