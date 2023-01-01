Meryl Streep cast in third season of Only Murders in the Building

Meryl Streep has joined the cast of the hit sitcom Only Murders in the Building for its third season.

Steve Martin, who co-created the show, revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that the Oscar-winning actress has joined him, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and their new co-star Paul Rudd for the latest season, which is now filming.

"The filming of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building has begun! A cast to dream of," Martin, 77, tweeted, with a black and white photo of Streep and her new co-stars smiling for the camera.

In addition, Gomez shared a video on Instagram of the original trio back together on the set before panning the camera around to show Rudd on the sofa next to them. She asked if the team could get "any better" and Rudd said he thought it could get "a little bit better" as Streep popped up from behind the couch.

The Mamma Mia! star's most recent TV appearance was in the second season of Big Little Lies in 2019.

There are no clues about who Streep will play in the Hulu comedy, which follows three true-crime enthusiasts who band together to investigate suspicious deaths in their New York apartment building.

It's also unclear whether Streep, a winner of three Emmys and three Oscars, will appear in a guest, recurring, or series regular capacity.

Meanwhile, Ant-Man star Rudd appeared in the season two finale of Only Murders in the Building as a Broadway star.