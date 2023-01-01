Sadie Sink to star in rock opera O'Dessa

Sadie Sink is to star in the rock opera 'O'Dessa'.



The 'Stranger Things' actress has signed up to appear in the Searchlight movie that is being directed by Geremy Jasper.



The script is being penned by Jasper with original songs written by the filmmaker and Jason Binnick.



'O'Dessa' will be filmed in Croatia this May before Sadie begins work on the fifth and final season of 'Stranger Things'.



The flick is set in a post-apocalyptic future and is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an extraordinary quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey takes her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love but she must put the power of destiny and song to the test in order to save his soul.



Searchlight presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum said: "We are so excited to be collaborating with Geremy again.



"With 'O'Dessa', he brings extraordinary and visceral energy to a whole new cinematic landscape."



Sadie features in Darren Aronofsky's acclaimed film 'The Whale' as Ellie and revealed that she explores the dark side of her alter ego in the project.



When asked about her character's intentions, the 20-year-old star said: "I don't know, I think when I was filming, definitely for the earlier scenes, I had moments like where I was, 'Oh there's some real, real darkness in her.' You know there is, but I think it's just developed over time coming from this great deal of pain that she's in.



"And I think she has no idea who she is, she's very insecure, I think."