Kristin Chenoweth regrets not taking legal action over accident on The Good Wife set

Kristin Chenoweth regrets not suing CBS executives over the "long-standing injuries" she sustained during an accident on the set of The Good Wife.



The actress was hospitalised in 2012 after a piece of lightning equipment hit her in the face and knocked her to the curb while she filmed a recurring role in the legal drama in New York.



During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Chenoweth admitted she regretted not suing CBS over the incident.



"I didn't do it out of fear and anxiety, so don't ever let fear rule your life," she explained. "I have long-standing injuries from that, so I wish I had listened to my dad, who said, 'You're going to want to do this.' And we're not the suing family, but when you're practically killed."



The Emmy-winning star suffered a seven-inch skull fracture as well as injuries to her ribs and teeth in the accident, and she revealed her hair extensions saved her life because they kept the skull fracture together.



"My hair extensions saved my (life)," she shared. "It made the hairline fracture go together. My doctor said, 'What are these metal things?' I said, 'They're hair extensions.' And he said, 'They've saved your life.' So, anybody who wants to get hair extensions should, for your health."



The 54-year-old was not able to complete her character's story arc due to her injuries, and she did not return to the show after she recovered.



Chenoweth confirmed to Cohen that she hasn't heard from anybody at CBS over her retelling of the incident in her new book, I'm No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts, which was released on Tuesday.