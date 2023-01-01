Damien Chazelle understands polarising response to Babylon

Damien Chazelle knew that 'Babylon' would "ruffle some feathers".



The Oscar-winning director has helmed the 1920s-set comedy-drama movie that stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie but claims that he is unconcerned that the flick has divided critics and struggled at the box office.



Speaking to Insider, Damien said: "Once the filmmaker finishes the movie, then it sort of becomes the audience's, and that includes the critics, includes everyone.



"And everyone's gonna have a different take on the film, and I think they're all legitimate. Then it becomes the world's movie, in a way."



The 'La La Land' director has no issue with directors making changes to their movies following release but personally chooses not to do so.



He explained: "It's fine, but I do think at a certain point, a movie represents a moment in time and a moment in history.



"You finish the film, you send it off and then I think it's time to really move on at some level, other than the talking about it that one needs to do to promote it."



Damien believes that the debate surrounding 'Babylon' is healthy for the film industry and he was aware that his work was likely to provoke strong opinions.



The 37-year-old filmmaker said: "But it's good to have something that stimulates conversation and debate and a lot of fierce opinions on either side. We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers and get some people mad, and I think that's good. More movies should do that."



Margot stars in the film as wild silent movie star Nellie LaRoy and found filming the movie "liberating".



The 32-year-old star said: "I was allowed to do absolutely anything and it was just so liberating… it was just madness every day on set."