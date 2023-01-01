Pamela Anderson calls Tommy Lee relationship 'only time' she was in love

Pamela Anderson has claimed her relationship with Tommy Lee was the "only time" she was "truly" in love.

After knowing each other for just four days, the Baywatch star married the Mötley Crüe drummer on a beach in 1995. The pair later welcomed sons Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, but split in 1998.

Reflecting on their romance in her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, the 55-year-old revealed that she considers Tommy to be one of the loves of her life.

"We just wanted to have babies and be together forever," she writes in the book, according to an excerpt obtained by People. "My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love."

However, Pamela admitted that the theft of a sex tape from her and Tommy's home in 1995, and the subsequent publication of it online, led to tension in the marriage.

"(The publication of the sex tape) ruined lives, starting with our relationship - and it's unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime," the actress continues, before adding of the hard time she faced amid her split from Tommy. "The divorce from Tommy was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life. I was crushed."

More recently, Pamela and Tommy have made amends and will "check-in" with each other "once in a while".

After the divorce was finalised, the blonde bombshell went on to have brief marriages to Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, and Dan Hayhurst.

Love, Pamela is set to hit shelves on 31 January.