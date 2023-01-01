Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, and Michaela Coel to co-chair 2023 Met Gala

Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, and Michaela Coel are to co-chair the 2023 Met Gala.

On Wednesday, officials from the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City announced that the stars will help oversee the prestigious fashion event to be staged on 1 May.

Tennis superstar Roger Federer and U.S. Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, will also serve as co-chairs for the annual benefit.

The event will coincide with the unveiling of the Costume Institute's exhibition centred on the work of Karl Lagerfeld, to be titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which runs from 5 May until 16 July.

"Focusing on the designer's stylistic vocabulary as expressed in aesthetic themes that appear time and again in his fashions from the 1950s to his final collection in 2019, the show will spotlight the German-born designer's unique working methodology," an exhibition summary reads. "Most of the approximately 150 pieces on display will be accompanied by Lagerfeld's sketches, which underscore his complex creative process and the collaborative relationships with his premières, or head seamstresses."

Chanel designer Karl died at the age of 85 in 2019.