Kim Kardashian buys iconic amethyst pendant once worn by Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian has purchased a pendant once worn by Princess Diana for over $202,000 (£163,000).

On Wednesday, a cross set with square-cut amethyst and accented by circular-cut diamonds, known as the Attallah Cross, went up for auction at Sotheby's London as part of the Royal and Noble sale.

Representatives for the auction house reported that the unique piece was competed for by four bidders but ultimately was won by a representative for the reality TV star at more than double its pre-auction estimate.

"This is a bold piece of jewellery by its size, colour, and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion - or indeed both," said Kristian Spofforth, head of jewellery at Sotheby's London. "We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name."

Kim has not yet commented on the purchase.

Diana famously wore the Attallah Cross with a Catherine Walker dress to an event in October 1987. The cross, thought to be a one-off private commission by jewellery house Garrard and made in the 1920s, used to be owned by the former group chief executive of Asprey & Garrard, the late Naim Attallah.

Naim loaned it to the royal several times over the course of their friendship. However, it was stowed away following Diana's death at the age of 36 in 1997.

In recent years, Kim has shown an interest in collecting historic items, having acquired one of Janet Jackson's iconic costumes in 2021.

She also donned a crystal-studded dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe to the 2022 Met Gala last May. Originally, the Hollywood icon donned the gown when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to President John F. Kennedy back in 1962.