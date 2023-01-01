Kevin Costner calls 'each passing year a gift' while celebrating 68th birthday

Kevin Costner called "each passing year a gift" as he marked his 68th birthday this week.

The Hollywood icon took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo of him posing on the set of his drama series, Yellowstone, in which he portrays patriarch John Dutton, while wearing a black cowboy hat.

In the accompanying caption, Kevin imparted some words of wisdom to his followers.

"Don't believe what they say about getting older. Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time. Thank you for the birthday wishes," he wrote.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to shower Kevin with additional messages.

Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate Dutton in the neo-Western, commented, "Happy birthday to the coolest tv grandfather and legendary coworker a kid could ever have! I hope there's cake on your plate tonight."

While Cole Hauser, who portrays Rip Wheeler, wrote, "Happy bday!", and Wendy Moniz, who plays Lynelle Perry, replied, "This caption! Have a great day KC."

Kevin has been a Hollywood constant since his breakout role in 1985's Silverado. Since then, he has been in films such as Field of Dreams, Dances with Wolves, and The Bodyguard.

And the father-of-seven is showing no sign of slowing down, having earned another Golden Globe Award for Best Actor earlier this month.