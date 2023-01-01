NEWS

All Quiet on the Western Front leads nominations for 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominees for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards with 14 nods.

The German war drama scored nominations for Best Film, Best Film Not in the English Language, Best Director for Edward Berger, as well as Best Supporting Actor for Albrecht Schuch.

It was closely followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, which both earned 10 nominations, then Elvis with nine and Tár with five. Those four movies rounded out the Best Film category.

The Banshees of Inisherin was also nominated for Outstanding British Film alongside Aftersun, Brian and Charles, Empire of Light, Living, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, See How They Run, The Swimmers, The Wonder, and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The Leading Actor race continues to be a competition between Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Brendan Fraser for The Whale, but the BAFTA shortlist also features Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living).

The top Leading Actress contenders, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh, were nominated for their performances in Tár and Everything Everywhere All At Once and will compete against Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Ana de Armas (Blonde), and Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande).

The nominations were announced by Hayley Atwell and Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh at BAFTA's London headquarters.

The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, hosted by Richard E. Grant, will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall on 19 February.



The full list of nominees is as follows:



Best Film:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár



Outstanding British Film:

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder



Best Leading Actor:

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living



Best Leading Actress:

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Best Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward - Empire of Light



Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan - She Said



Best Director:

Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field - Tár

Park Chan-wook - Decision to Leave

Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King



Best Original Screenplay:

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans



Best Adapted Screenplay:

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson - All Quiet on the Western Front

Colm Bairéad- The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said

Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro - Living



Best Original Score:

Volker Bertelmann - All Quiet on the Western Front

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Son Lux - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio



Best Animated Film:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red



Best Documentary:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny



Best Film Not in the English Language:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl



Best Cinematography:

James Friend - All Quiet on the Western Front

Greig Fraser - The Batman

Mandy Walker - Elvis

Roger Deakins - Empire of Light

Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick



Best Production Design:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio



Best Costume Design:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris



Best Make Up and Hair:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale



Best Sound:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick



Best Editing:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick



Best Special Visual Effects:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick



Best Casting:

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness



Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre - Blue Jean

Marie Lidén - Electric Malady

Katy Brand - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy - Rebellion



EE Rising Star Award (voted by public):

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Emma Mackey

Daryl McCormack

Aimee Lou Wood



Best British Short Film:

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye



Best British Short Animation:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

