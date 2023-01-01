All Quiet on the Western Front leads nominations for 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

- NEWS
All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominees for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards with 14 nods.
The German war drama scored nominations for Best Film, Best Film Not in the English Language, Best Director for Edward Berger, as well as Best Supporting Actor for Albrecht Schuch.
It was closely followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, which both earned 10 nominations, then Elvis with nine and Tár with five. Those four movies rounded out the Best Film category.
The Banshees of Inisherin was also nominated for Outstanding British Film alongside Aftersun, Brian and Charles, Empire of Light, Living, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, See How They Run, The Swimmers, The Wonder, and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.
The Leading Actor race continues to be a competition between Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Brendan Fraser for The Whale, but the BAFTA shortlist also features Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living).
The top Leading Actress contenders, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh, were nominated for their performances in Tár and Everything Everywhere All At Once and will compete against Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Ana de Armas (Blonde), and Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande).
The nominations were announced by Hayley Atwell and Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh at BAFTA's London headquarters.
The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, hosted by Richard E. Grant, will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall on 19 February.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Film:
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Outstanding British Film:
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Best Leading Actor:
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Best Leading Actress:
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Viola Davis - The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler - Till
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actor:
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward - Empire of Light
Best Supporting Actress:
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carey Mulligan - She Said
Best Director:
Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field - Tár
Park Chan-wook - Decision to Leave
Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King
Best Original Screenplay:
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson - All Quiet on the Western Front
Colm Bairéad- The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said
Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro - Living
Best Original Score:
Volker Bertelmann - All Quiet on the Western Front
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Son Lux - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Animated Film:
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Documentary:
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Best Film Not in the English Language:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Best Cinematography:
James Friend - All Quiet on the Western Front
Greig Fraser - The Batman
Mandy Walker - Elvis
Roger Deakins - Empire of Light
Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Best Costume Design:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Best Make Up and Hair:
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
The Whale
Best Sound:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Editing:
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Special Visual Effects:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Casting:
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:
Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre - Blue Jean
Marie Lidén - Electric Malady
Katy Brand - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy - Rebellion
EE Rising Star Award (voted by public):
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
Emma Mackey
Daryl McCormack
Aimee Lou Wood
Best British Short Film:
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
Best British Short Animation:
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting