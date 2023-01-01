All Quiet on the Western Front leads nominations for 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

All Quiet on the Western Front leads the nominees for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards with 14 nods.



The German war drama scored nominations for Best Film, Best Film Not in the English Language, Best Director for Edward Berger, as well as Best Supporting Actor for Albrecht Schuch.



It was closely followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once, which both earned 10 nominations, then Elvis with nine and Tár with five. Those four movies rounded out the Best Film category.



The Banshees of Inisherin was also nominated for Outstanding British Film alongside Aftersun, Brian and Charles, Empire of Light, Living, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, See How They Run, The Swimmers, The Wonder, and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.



The Leading Actor race continues to be a competition between Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for The Banshees of Inisherin, and Brendan Fraser for The Whale, but the BAFTA shortlist also features Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Bill Nighy (Living).



The top Leading Actress contenders, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh, were nominated for their performances in Tár and Everything Everywhere All At Once and will compete against Viola Davis (The Woman King), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Ana de Armas (Blonde), and Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande).



The nominations were announced by Hayley Atwell and Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh at BAFTA's London headquarters.



The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, hosted by Richard E. Grant, will take place at London's Royal Festival Hall on 19 February.







The full list of nominees is as follows:







Best Film:



All Quiet on the Western Front



The Banshees of Inisherin



Elvis



Everything Everywhere All At Once



Tár







Outstanding British Film:



Aftersun



The Banshees of Inisherin



Brian and Charles



Empire of Light



Good Luck to You, Leo Grande



Living



Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical



See How They Run



The Swimmers



The Wonder







Best Leading Actor:



Austin Butler - Elvis



Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin



Brendan Fraser - The Whale



Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande



Paul Mescal - Aftersun



Bill Nighy - Living







Best Leading Actress:



Cate Blanchett - Tár



Viola Davis - The Woman King



Danielle Deadwyler - Till



Ana de Armas - Blonde



Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande



Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once







Best Supporting Actor:



Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin



Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin



Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse



Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet on the Western Front



Micheal Ward - Empire of Light







Best Supporting Actress:



Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Hong Chau - The Whale



Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin



Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness



Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Carey Mulligan - She Said







Best Director:



Edward Berger - All Quiet on the Western Front



Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin



Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Todd Field - Tár



Park Chan-wook - Decision to Leave



Gina Prince-Bythewood - The Woman King







Best Original Screenplay:



Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin



Todd Field - Tár



Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness



Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans







Best Adapted Screenplay:



Edward Berger, Ian Stokell, Lesley Paterson - All Quiet on the Western Front



Colm Bairéad- The Quiet Girl



Rebecca Lenkiewicz - She Said



Samuel D. Hunter - The Whale



Kazuo Ishiguro - Living







Best Original Score:



Volker Bertelmann - All Quiet on the Western Front



Justin Hurwitz - Babylon



Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin



Son Lux - Everything Everywhere All At Once



Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio







Best Animated Film:



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio



Marcel the Shell with Shoes On



Puss in Boots: The Last Wish



Turning Red







Best Documentary:



All That Breathes



All the Beauty and the Bloodshed



Fire of Love



Moonage Daydream



Navalny







Best Film Not in the English Language:



All Quiet on the Western Front



Argentina, 1985



Corsage



Decision to Leave



The Quiet Girl







Best Cinematography:



James Friend - All Quiet on the Western Front



Greig Fraser - The Batman



Mandy Walker - Elvis



Roger Deakins - Empire of Light



Claudio Miranda - Top Gun: Maverick







Best Production Design:



All Quiet on the Western Front



Babylon



The Batman



Elvis



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio







Best Costume Design:



All Quiet on the Western Front



Amsterdam



Babylon



Elvis



Mrs Harris Goes To Paris







Best Make Up and Hair:



All Quiet on the Western Front



The Batman



Elvis



Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical



The Whale







Best Sound:



All Quiet on the Western Front



Avatar: The Way of Water



Elvis



Tár



Top Gun: Maverick







Best Editing:



All Quiet on the Western Front



The Banshees of Inisherin



Elvis



Everything Everywhere All At Once



Top Gun: Maverick







Best Special Visual Effects:



All Quiet on the Western Front



Avatar: The Way of Water



The Batman



Everything Everywhere All At Once



Top Gun: Maverick







Best Casting:



Aftersun



All Quiet on the Western Front



Elvis



Everything Everywhere All At Once



Triangle of Sadness







Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer:



Charlotte Wells - Aftersun



Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre - Blue Jean



Marie Lidén - Electric Malady



Katy Brand - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande



Maia Kenworthy - Rebellion







EE Rising Star Award (voted by public):



Naomi Ackie



Sheila Atim



Emma Mackey



Daryl McCormack



Aimee Lou Wood







Best British Short Film:



The Ballad of Olive Morris



Bazigaga



Bus Girl



A Drifting Up



An Irish Goodbye







Best British Short Animation:



The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse



Middle Watch



Your Mountain is Waiting