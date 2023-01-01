Ben Affleck convinced Jennifer Lopez to get married in Las Vegas

Ben Affleck convinced Jennifer Lopez to marry him in Las Vegas after wedding planning became too "stressful".

The Hollywood stars, who first dated in the early 2000s, rekindled their relationship in April 2021 and tied the knot at a chapel in Sin City in July 2022.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Jennifer revealed that it was Ben's idea to get married in Las Vegas as she was beginning to feel anxious about all of the preparations for their ceremony, set to be held at the Good Will Hunting actor's home in Savannah, Georgia the following month.

"We were planning to get married in August in Savannah, the family was going to be there, everyone's going to be there and it was so stressful a month before, and I don't know if you guys know this, but 20 years ago we were supposed to get married," she said, to which host Jimmy joked, "I heard that."

"It kind of all fell apart back then and this time, I absolutely had a little PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and I was like, 'Is this happening? Is this really happening?'" Jennifer recalled. "We were so happy, but I just felt the wedding was so stressful, and one day, Ben just said, 'F**k it, let's just go to Vegas and get married tonight.'"

Jennifer went on to note that Ben, 50, organised the nuptials as she was at a rehearsal that day. Two of their children from previous marriages were able to attend as the others were "at camp".

"It was amazing. It was the best night of our lives," the 53-year-old gushed.