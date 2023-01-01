Leslie Jordan's cause of death revealed as 'sudden cardiac dysfunction'

Leslie Jordan's died after experiencing a "sudden cardiac dysfunction".



According to a Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by multiple outlets and published on Thursday, the late Will & Grace star died primarily from "sudden cardiac dysfunction" prior to crashing his car on 24 October last year.



"Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease", also known as atherosclerosis, was listed as a secondary factor. Atherosclerosis is caused by a build-up of plaque thickening a person's arteries, according to John Hopkins Medicine.



There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in Jordan's system as the actor had been sober for more than two decades by the time he died.



Jordan crashed his car into a building in Los Angeles and was pronounced dead at the scene. TMZ speculated that the 67-year-old suffered a medical emergency while driving.



The outlet later reported that the actor had been suffering from shortness of breath in the days before his death.