Jared Leto to star in Tron 3

Jared Leto has been announced as the star of Tron 3.

According to Deadline, development on a third Tron movie has been revived, with the Morbius actor signed on to lead.

Titled Tron: Ares, the third film in the sci-fi franchise will be directed by Joachim Rønning, who has previously worked with Disney on films such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The script has been written by Jesse Wigutow.

The original Tron film was released in 1982, with Jeff Bridges starring as video game designer Kevin Flynn. The movie followed Kevin as he was transported inside his game, teaming up with security program Tron played by Bruce Boxleitner.

A follow-up titled Tron: Legacy was released in 2010 and followed Bridges’ character alongside those played by Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde. Plans for a threequel have been in the works for years.

Oscar-winning actor Leto will also produce the project, which will reportedly begin shooting in Vancouver, Canada in August.

He recently worked with Disney on the horror-comedy Haunted Mansion, which also stars Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis. It is due to be released in August.