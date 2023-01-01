Tori Spelling's daughter hospitalised twice with migraines

Tori Spelling has revealed that her daughter has been hospitalised twice with severe migraines.

During a Thursday appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum gave fans an update on her daughter Stella's condition.

Admitting that Stella was doing "not great, not great" following her hemiplegic migraine diagnosis, Tori revealed that the 14-year-old has been to the emergency room "twice" now for the condition.

"She went once last week, and then she went a couple of days ago and was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine," the television personality recalled, reports Page Six.

She went on to describe the attacks, saying "one side (of Stella's body) goes numb" during them.

"It almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be," she continued. "Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it, and then half of her throat, and then her mouth, so it looked like she had had a stroke."

Though Stella began to feel the affected side of her body again by the time they arrived at the hospital after both attacks, Tori confessed it was still "really scary" wondering whether her daughter had had a stroke.

"She's still dizzy, she's nauseous," Tori said, adding that Stella was "still going to a neurologist at Children's Hospital LA".

When asked about the condition's cause, Tori called it a "hereditary migraine" from Stella's father Dean McDermott's side of the family.

According to the American Migraine Foundation, a hemiplegic migraine is a rare form of migraine where people experience weakness on one side of their body along with a headache.