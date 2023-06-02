Stephen King's The Boogeyman set for theatrical release

'The Boogeyman' is set for a theatrical release.

Although the upcoming movie was originally due to be released on Disney's streaming service Hulu, it was so well received at test screenings that it has been given a wider release.

The horror film - based on a short story by Stephen King - has been directed by Rob Savage and produced by the 'Stranger Things' production company 21 Laps.

'Boogeyman' is based on a story from King's 1978 horror anthology 'Night Shift'.

A synopsis for the movie reads: "Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her little sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it is too late."

The movie was shot in New Orleans in 2022 and stars Chris Messina, Sophie Thatcher, Vivien Lyra Blair, David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland and Madison Hu.

Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen are producers for 21 Laps, while Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Mark Heyman, and Emily Morris are executive producers.

'The Boogeyman' is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 2, 2023, by 20th Century Studios.