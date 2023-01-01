Channing Tatum certain he would 'kill' George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a dance-off

Channing Tatum is convinced he would "kill" George Clooney and Brad Pitt in a dance-off.



During a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, the Magic Mike star was asked whether he would beat the Hollywood icons when it comes to the dance floor.



"I'm killing them in a dance-off, like crushing them in a dance-off," he insisted, to which the polygraph examiner confirmed he was telling the truth.



In addition, Channing was asked whether he considered himself to be more handsome than George, who was also previously named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.



"Unfortunately, I wish I could hold a candle. The world will tell you that. He is a very classy gentleman and a very good-looking man," the 42-year-old stated.



As for Brad, who has also been honoured with the title, Channing confessed that he doesn't think anyone is more handsome than the Babylon actor.



"Absolutely f**king not. Unfortunately, not. I don't really think anybody (is). He's more handsome than George. Sorry George. That's just a fact - I think most people would agree," he laughed.