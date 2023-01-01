Kylie Jenner reveals son's name

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed her 11-month-old son's name.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the reality TV star announced that she and her boyfriend Travis Scott had named their second child Aire.

"AIRE," she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos featuring her cuddling the tot.

Kylie also confirmed Aire is pronounced like "air" and not "airey".

In response to the post, the 25-year-old's mother, Kris Jenner, wrote, "I love you Aire Webster," while her older sister Khloé Kardashian added, "The king!!! Young king!!!!!"

Shortly after Aire's birth on 2 February 2022, Kylie and Travis, real name Jacques Webster II, announced that they had named their son Wolf Webster.

However, the make-up maven and rapper later confirmed they had changed the moniker - but declined to share their baby's official name.

Kylie and Travis are also parents to four-year-old daughter Stormi.

The name reveal comes amid reports that the pair have split for the second time.