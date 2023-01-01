Tori Spelling spent $400 on Denise Richards's OnlyFans in 'two days'

Tori Spelling has admitted to spending over $400 (£323) on Denise Richards’s OnlyFans.

During an appearance on Jeff Lewis Live, the Messyness host revealed that she became a subscriber to find out what fellow TV personality Denise Richards was doing on the platform.

“I’ve been friends with her for years. I was just kind of fascinated by the whole OnlyFans and - I’m not going to lie - I was like, ‘Let me check it out. What does it entail?’” Tori explained, according to Entertainment Tonight. “So, I looked at it and, of course, it shows something like unless you subscribe you can’t get it. So, of course, I subscribed under a fake name.”

She continued, “It’s riveting because they’re like, ‘Hey, we might show you this in the shower.’”

Wondering “how far” Denise was going, Tori discovered that “if you tip (OnlyFans creators) they get back to you faster” and decided to give it a try.

“I was like, ‘Hey, love what I’m seeing, would love to see some more,’” the star recalled. “I ended up, in the course of two days, spending $400. I couldn’t stop.”

Denise set up her OnlyFans account after her 18-year-old daughter Sami, whom she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, appeared on the platform last year.

At the time, the actress wrote on Instagram, “I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgemental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy.”