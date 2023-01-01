James Cameron is now the first director with 3 $2bn blockbusters

James Cameron has become the first director with three movies to have earned more than $2 billion at the global box office.

The filmmaker's sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ has now crossed the $2 billion mark, following the first movie (2009's 'Avatar') and 1998's 'Titanic'.

A total of six movies have now crossed the milestone, including Marvel blockbuster 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Cameron previously said the film would have to be the "third or fourth highest-grossing film in history" just to break even.

The 68-year-old director confessed the flick was "very f******" expensive to make.

Speaking about how the film could be profitable, he said: "You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history.

"That’s your threshold. That’s your break even."

The franchise's four sequels all have an expected budget of around $1 billion.

Cameron also admitted he is attracted to "difficult" projects.

He added in a recent interview: "I like difficult. I’m attracted by difficult. Difficult is a f****** magnet for me. I go straight to difficult.

"And I think it probably goes back to this idea that there are lots of smart, really gifted, really talented filmmakers out there that just can’t do the difficult stuff.

"So that gives me a tactical edge to do something nobody else has ever seen, because the really gifted people don’t f****** want to do it."

Meanwhile, Cameron has implored movie fans to get off their backsides and go to the cinema.

The director is thrilled to see more and more people heading back to theatres to see movies in all their glory post-pandemic.

He said: “I’m thinking of it in the terms of we’re back to theatres around the world, people are going back to theatres, even going to theatres in China where they’re having this huge COVID surge.

“We’re saying as a society, ‘We need this. We need to go to movie theatres and have that experience.’ Enough with the streaming already. I’m tired of sitting on my a**.”