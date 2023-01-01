Jennifer Connelly reflects on Top Gun: Maverick success

Jennifer Connelly believes everything came together on 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

The 52-year-old actress starred in the long-awaited 'Top Gun' sequel as Penelope Benjamin, the love interest of Tom Cruise's Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell, and thinks that everybody involved in the film gave their best to make it so successful.

Jennifer told IndieWire at the Sundance Film Festival: "I think, honestly, it's a really well-made movie. I think everyone did a really good job. I think Joe Kosinski is a great director. It's a huge undertaking, and I think that it's hard to make that kind of movie well, and I think he did a spectacular job with it.

"With what they accomplished, you can feel that the flying sequences are real. It's a huge achievement and executed so expertly, and I think that's really exciting to see."

She added: "The story is really solid, Tom Cruise is extraordinary. It just really came together, and I think the overall feeling of it is celebratory and uplifting and satisfying."

Jennifer's latest project is the film 'Bad Behaviour' in which she stars alongside Ben Whishaw.

She plays a former child star whose attempts to find meaning draw her into the orbit of a shady guru (Whishaw) and the star praised director Alice Englert for creating three-dimensional characters.

The 'A Beautiful Mind' actress said of her alter ego Lucy: "She's really complicated, you know? She's not all good, she's not all bad, but she does some very, very bad things.

"And I loved that Alice wrote a story that had room for these characters to behave in complicated ways as they parse through their issues.

"I loved that it had a sense of humour, I thought it was very funny. And I loved that at the core, I think she was someone who was looking for enlightenment and looking to transcend the suffering and all the pain."