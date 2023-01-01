Blonde and Good Mourning lead 2023 Razzie Awards nominations

- NEWS
Ana de Armas's movie Blonde and Machine Gun Kelly's film Good Mourning lead the nominees for the 2023 Golden Raspberry Awards.
The organisers of the Razzies, which recognises the worst films and performances of the past year, bestowed Andrew Dominik's divisive Marilyn Monroe movie with eight nods, while Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun's stoner comedy followed with seven.
Blonde's nominations include Worst Picture, Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay for Dominik, and Worst Screen Couple for "Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women", among others.
Good Mourning was similarly nominated for Worst Picture as well as Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple, Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actor for both Kelly and Sun.
Beloved actor Tom Hanks landed three individual acting dishonours this year - for Worst Actor in Disney's live-action remake of Pinocchio, Worst Supporting Actor for Elvis and Worst Screen Couple for "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)" in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley movie.
The remaining Worst Picture nominees include Disney's Pinocchio, which earned six nods in total, Morbius, which landed five, and The King's Daughter, which received three overall.
The "winners" of the 43rd Razzies will be announced on Saturday 11 March, the night before the Oscars.
The full list of nominees as is follows:
Worst Picture:
Blonde
Disney's Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King's Daughter
Morbius
Worst Actor:
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) - Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) - Marmaduke
Tom Hanks - Disney's Pinocchio
Jared Leto - Morbius
Sylvester Stallone - Samaritan
Worst Actress:
Ryan Kiera Armstrong - Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton - Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario - The King's Daughter
Alicia Silverstone - The Requin
Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel:
Blonde
BOTH 365 Days Sequels - 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days (a Razzie BOGO)
Disney's Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress:
Adria Arjona - Morbius
Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) - Disney's Pinocchio
Penelope Cruz - The 355
Bingbing Fan - The 355 & The King's Daughter
Mira Sorvino - Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actress:
Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) - Good Mourning
Tom Hanks - Elvis
Xavier Samuel - Blonde
Mod Sun - Good Mourning
Evan Williams - Blonde
Worst Screen Couple:
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun - Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene - Blonde
Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) - Elvis
Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women - Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)
Worst Director:
Judd Apatow - The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun - Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik - Blonde
Daniel Espinosa - Morbius
Robert Zemeckis - Disney's Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay:
Andrew Dominik - Blonde
Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz - Disney's Pinocchio
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun - Good Mourning
Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow - Jurassic World: Dominion
Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless - Morbius