Ana de Armas's movie Blonde and Machine Gun Kelly's film Good Mourning lead the nominees for the 2023 Golden Raspberry Awards.

The organisers of the Razzies, which recognises the worst films and performances of the past year, bestowed Andrew Dominik's divisive Marilyn Monroe movie with eight nods, while Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun's stoner comedy followed with seven.

Blonde's nominations include Worst Picture, Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay for Dominik, and Worst Screen Couple for "Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women", among others.

Good Mourning was similarly nominated for Worst Picture as well as Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple, Worst Actor and Worst Supporting Actor for both Kelly and Sun.

Beloved actor Tom Hanks landed three individual acting dishonours this year - for Worst Actor in Disney's live-action remake of Pinocchio, Worst Supporting Actor for Elvis and Worst Screen Couple for "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)" in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley movie.

The remaining Worst Picture nominees include Disney's Pinocchio, which earned six nods in total, Morbius, which landed five, and The King's Daughter, which received three overall.

The "winners" of the 43rd Razzies will be announced on Saturday 11 March, the night before the Oscars.

The full list of nominees as is follows:

Worst Picture:

Blonde

Disney's Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King's Daughter

Morbius

Worst Actor:

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) - Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) - Marmaduke

Tom Hanks - Disney's Pinocchio

Jared Leto - Morbius

Sylvester Stallone - Samaritan

Worst Actress:

Ryan Kiera Armstrong - Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard - Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton - Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario - The King's Daughter

Alicia Silverstone - The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel:

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels - 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days (a Razzie BOGO)

Disney's Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress:

Adria Arjona - Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) - Disney's Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz - The 355

Bingbing Fan - The 355 & The King's Daughter

Mira Sorvino - Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actress:

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) - Good Mourning

Tom Hanks - Elvis

Xavier Samuel - Blonde

Mod Sun - Good Mourning

Evan Williams - Blonde

Worst Screen Couple:

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun - Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene - Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) - Elvis

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women - Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)

Worst Director:

Judd Apatow - The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun - Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik - Blonde

Daniel Espinosa - Morbius

Robert Zemeckis - Disney's Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay:

Andrew Dominik - Blonde

Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz - Disney's Pinocchio

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun - Good Mourning

Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow - Jurassic World: Dominion

Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless - Morbius