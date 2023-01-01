NEWS

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads 2023 Oscar nominations

2 h
Newsdesk

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards with 11.

The multiverse-hopping action-comedy scooped nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, among others.

The other frontrunners were Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin and the German war epic All Quiet on the Western Front.

All three were nominated for Best Picture alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.

There was a big surprise in the Best Actress shortlist on Tuesday. The last-minute celebrity campaign to get Andrea Riseborough an Oscar for indie movie To Leslie proved successful - meaning she will compete against Cate Blanchett for Tár, Ana de Armas for Blonde, and Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, in addition to Yeoh, for the prize.

The Best Actor category yielded no shocks, with nominees including Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Bill Nighy (Living).

Brian Tyree Henry and Judd Hirsch were surprise entries for Best Supporting Actor for Causeway and The Fabelmans, respectively, and it seems the social media campaign to get Hsu recognised for her supporting turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once paid off.

The nominations were announced by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 12 March.



The full list of nominees is as follows:



Best Picture:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking



Best Actor:

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living



Best Actress:

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Supporting Actor:

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Supporting Actress:

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once



Best Director:

Todd Field - Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans



Best Original Screenplay:

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness



Best Adapted Screenplay:

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell - All Quiet on the Western Front

Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Kazuo Ishiguro - Living

Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie - Top Gun: Maverick

Sarah Polley - Women Talking



Best Original Score:

Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Volker Bertelmann - All Quiet on the Western Front

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

Son Lux - Everything Everywhere All at Once

John Williams - The Fabelmans



Best Original Song:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Lift Me Up by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler

RRR - Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj -

Tell It Like a Woman - Applause by Diane Warren

Top Gun: Maverick - Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop

Everything Everywhere All at Once - This Is a Life by Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne



Best Animated Feature Film:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red



Best International Feature Film:

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)



Best Documentary Feature:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny



Best Cinematography:

James Friend - All Quiet on the Western Front

Darius Khondji - Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Mandy Walker - Elvis

Roger Deakins - Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister - Tár



Best Production Design:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans



Best Costume Design:

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everything All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris



Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale



Best Sound:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick



Best Film Editing:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick



Best Visual Effects:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick



Best Live Action Short Film:

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase



Best Animated Short Film:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It



Best Documentary Short Film:

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

