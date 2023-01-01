Everything Everywhere All at Once leads 2023 Oscar nominations

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards with 11.



The multiverse-hopping action-comedy scooped nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, among others.



The other frontrunners were Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin and the German war epic All Quiet on the Western Front.



All three were nominated for Best Picture alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.



There was a big surprise in the Best Actress shortlist on Tuesday. The last-minute celebrity campaign to get Andrea Riseborough an Oscar for indie movie To Leslie proved successful - meaning she will compete against Cate Blanchett for Tár, Ana de Armas for Blonde, and Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, in addition to Yeoh, for the prize.



The Best Actor category yielded no shocks, with nominees including Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Bill Nighy (Living).



Brian Tyree Henry and Judd Hirsch were surprise entries for Best Supporting Actor for Causeway and The Fabelmans, respectively, and it seems the social media campaign to get Hsu recognised for her supporting turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once paid off.



The nominations were announced by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday.



The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 12 March.







The full list of nominees is as follows:







Best Picture:



All Quiet on the Western Front



Avatar: The Way of Water



The Banshees of Inisherin



Elvis



Everything Everywhere All at Once



The Fabelmans



Tár



Top Gun: Maverick



Triangle of Sadness



Women Talking







Best Actor:



Austin Butler - Elvis



Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin



Brendan Fraser - The Whale



Paul Mescal - Aftersun



Bill Nighy - Living







Best Actress:



Cate Blanchett - Tár



Ana de Armas - Blonde



Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie



Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans



Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once







Best Supporting Actor:



Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin



Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway



Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans



Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin



Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once







Best Supporting Actress:



Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Hong Chau - The Whale



Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin



Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once



Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once







Best Director:



Todd Field - Tár



Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once



Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin



Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness



Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans







Best Original Screenplay:



Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin



Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once



Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans



Todd Field - Tár



Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness







Best Adapted Screenplay:



Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell - All Quiet on the Western Front



Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery



Kazuo Ishiguro - Living



Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie - Top Gun: Maverick



Sarah Polley - Women Talking







Best Original Score:



Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin



Volker Bertelmann - All Quiet on the Western Front



Justin Hurwitz - Babylon



Son Lux - Everything Everywhere All at Once



John Williams - The Fabelmans







Best Original Song:



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Lift Me Up by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler



RRR - Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj -



Tell It Like a Woman - Applause by Diane Warren



Top Gun: Maverick - Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop



Everything Everywhere All at Once - This Is a Life by Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne







Best Animated Feature Film:



Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio



Marcel the Shell with Shoes On



Puss in Boots: The Last Wish



The Sea Beast



Turning Red







Best International Feature Film:



All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)



Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)



Close (Belgium)



EO (Poland)



The Quiet Girl (Ireland)







Best Documentary Feature:



All That Breathes



All the Beauty and the Bloodshed



Fire of Love



A House Made of Splinters



Navalny







Best Cinematography:



James Friend - All Quiet on the Western Front



Darius Khondji - Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths



Mandy Walker - Elvis



Roger Deakins - Empire of Light



Florian Hoffmeister - Tár







Best Production Design:



All Quiet on the Western Front



Avatar: The Way of Water



Babylon



Elvis



The Fabelmans







Best Costume Design:



Babylon



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Elvis



Everything Everything All at Once



Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris







Best Makeup and Hairstyling:



All Quiet on the Western Front



The Batman



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Elvis



The Whale







Best Sound:



All Quiet on the Western Front



Avatar: The Way of Water



The Batman



Elvis



Top Gun: Maverick







Best Film Editing:



The Banshees of Inisherin



Elvis



Everything Everywhere All at Once



Tár



Top Gun: Maverick







Best Visual Effects:



All Quiet on the Western Front



Avatar: The Way of Water



The Batman



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever



Top Gun: Maverick







Best Live Action Short Film:



An Irish Goodbye



Ivalu



Le Pupille



Night Ride



The Red Suitcase







Best Animated Short Film:



The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse



The Flying Sailor



Ice Merchants



My Year of Dicks



An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It







Best Documentary Short Film:



The Elephant Whisperers



Haulout



How Do You Measure a Year?



The Martha Mitchell Effect



Stranger at the Gate