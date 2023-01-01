Everything Everywhere All at Once leads 2023 Oscar nominations

- NEWS
Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the nominees for the 2023 Academy Awards with 11.
The multiverse-hopping action-comedy scooped nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu and Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, among others.
The other frontrunners were Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin and the German war epic All Quiet on the Western Front.
All three were nominated for Best Picture alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking.
There was a big surprise in the Best Actress shortlist on Tuesday. The last-minute celebrity campaign to get Andrea Riseborough an Oscar for indie movie To Leslie proved successful - meaning she will compete against Cate Blanchett for Tár, Ana de Armas for Blonde, and Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, in addition to Yeoh, for the prize.
The Best Actor category yielded no shocks, with nominees including Austin Butler (Elvis), Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Paul Mescal (Aftersun), and Bill Nighy (Living).
Brian Tyree Henry and Judd Hirsch were surprise entries for Best Supporting Actor for Causeway and The Fabelmans, respectively, and it seems the social media campaign to get Hsu recognised for her supporting turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once paid off.
The nominations were announced by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed in Beverly Hills, California on Tuesday.
The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 12 March.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best Picture:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Actor:
Austin Butler - Elvis
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Best Actress:
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor:
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress:
Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau - The Whale
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director:
Todd Field - Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Best Original Screenplay:
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell - All Quiet on the Western Front
Rian Johnson - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Kazuo Ishiguro - Living
Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie - Top Gun: Maverick
Sarah Polley - Women Talking
Best Original Score:
Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Volker Bertelmann - All Quiet on the Western Front
Justin Hurwitz - Babylon
Son Lux - Everything Everywhere All at Once
John Williams - The Fabelmans
Best Original Song:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Lift Me Up by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler
RRR - Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj -
Tell It Like a Woman - Applause by Diane Warren
Top Gun: Maverick - Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and Bloodpop
Everything Everywhere All at Once - This Is a Life by Son Lux, Mitski and David Byrne
Best Animated Feature Film:
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best International Feature Film:
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Documentary Feature:
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Cinematography:
James Friend - All Quiet on the Western Front
Darius Khondji - Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Mandy Walker - Elvis
Roger Deakins - Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister - Tár
Best Production Design:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Costume Design:
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everything All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Sound:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Film Editing:
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Visual Effects:
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Live Action Short Film:
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short Film:
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Documentary Short Film:
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate