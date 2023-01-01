Anne Heche's 14-year-old son Atlas breaks silence six months after actress's death

Anne Heche’s 14-year-old son Atlas has paid tribute to his late mother.

In a statement published by the Los Angeles Inquisitor on Tuesday, the 13 Minutes actress’s 14-year-old son Atlas paid tribute to his late mother, almost six months after her death.

Anne died in August 2022 aged 53 after being severely burned in a Los Angeles car crash.

According to TMZ, the coroner found Heche had trace amounts of benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in her system at the time of the crash, but she was not impaired.

While Atlas’s older brother Homer has issued a statement on her death, the LA Inquisitor statement marked the first from the 14-year-old.

“My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known,” Atlas wrote. “She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do.”

He added, “I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her.”

Meanwhile, in his own statement, James Tupper paid tribute to his former partner explaining, "Anne and I were together for more than a decade, we have a beautiful son together and in that time, she was the very definition of light in our lives, always bringing fun, love and energy. She will always be remembered in our hearts and minds."

Heche and Tupper were in a relationship for over a decade before the actress's death, but never officially married, according to US Weekly.